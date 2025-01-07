A Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Flop Became An Instant Hit On Netflix

It feels like Chris Hemsworth has been a full-fledged movie star for a long time, but he's a young pup compared to his "The Avengers" co-stars. While Hemsworth was well known in his native Australia after a series of television appearances in the 2000s, he didn't make his Hollywood feature debut until 2009 as the father of Captain James T. Kirk in J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek." So, he was only two whole years into his film acting career when he landed his thus far defining role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, he's worked with a couple of legendary auteurs ("Blackhat" with Michael Mann and "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" with George Miller), but for the most part he's clearly defined, perhaps even a tad typecast, as Thor.

Now that the MCU appears to be in a calling-all-cars brand conundrum in the wake of its post-"Avengers: Endgame" box office uncertainty (which has forced Marvel Studios to bring Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans back into the fold), Hemsworth may not be breaking free of the God of Thunder anytime soon. This would be unfortunate because he was magnificently depraved in "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," and clearly has the potential to do more nuanced character work if given the opportunity. Alas, one of the few films that previously offered him the chance to flaunt his thespian chops turned out to be a pricey box office flop. And while that movie is now getting some love via streaming, will that be enough to repair its reputation and bolster Hemsworth's cred as a first-rate actor?