The 10 Worst HBO Miniseries, Ranked

There are few institutions in the world of American audiovisual entertainment more reliable than the HBO miniseries. For the past four decades, the premium cable network that become synonymous with high-production, high-quality television at the turn of the 21st century has been exercising particularly dutiful creative control when it comes to its short, one-season-only offerings; in some ways, those shows stand as even more direct and representative "HBO responses to auteur cinema" than even the network's proper made-for-TV movies.

Still, in all those years, there have been some duds — including both co-productions between HBO and British networks and all-American concoctions. As evidenced by the number of miniseries that rank among the best HBO shows, the channel has a truly impressive track record in the miniseries department, such that even No. 10 on this list isn't completely unwatchable or anything. But, as you move further down this list, you will find that even TV's most consistent production pipeline has yielded its share of truly awful shows. From unfunny comedies to uninteresting dramas to ludicrous thrillers to insight-free multi-part biopics, here's the worst of what HBO miniseries have to offer.

For the sake of clarity, we've only considered shows that were expressly intended, written, and produced as miniseries, which rules out would-be multi-season shows that just happened to be canceled after a single season. It's a necessary rule to account for the particular flavor of badness of an unsuccessful limited series, but it does have the unfortunate collateral effect of not allowing us to place "The Idol" at the No. 1 spot.