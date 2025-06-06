15 Movies That Made Actors Want To Quit Hollywood

"Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" didn't exactly light the superhero world on fire in 2007. Even though the design for the Silver Surfer looks incredible, what the film does in turning the mighty Galactus into a cosmic-traveling fart cloud should be classified as a crime.

Jessica Alba, who stars as Susan Storm in the film, didn't appear to have the best time with it either, as she shared with Elle in 2010 (via Access). The actor recalled an emotional scene where her character dies on screen and director Tim Story's reaction to her performance. She said, "The director was like, 'It looks too real. It looks too painful. Can you be prettier when you cry?... Don't do that thing with your face. Just make it flat. We can CGI the tears in.'"

Alba admitted that Story's comments on the "Fantastic Four" set made her question her career. She decided that she didn't "care about this business anymore," since it had her doubting her own talents. Alba credited motherhood for helping her change her perspective and to deal with the doubters.