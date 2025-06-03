A Major Jack Black And Ben Stiller Flop Opened On The Same Day As Mean Girls

What do you get when you pair two beloved comedic actors with the Academy Award-winning director of "Rain Man"? One of the worst flops of the early-2000s, apparently. Dark comedy "Envy" debuted in 2004 and proved to be a critical and commercial disaster, despite an all-star cast and an ostensibly capable filmmaker at the helm (though we are also talking about the director who oversaw muted mob drama "The Alto Knights").

Directed by Barry Levinson, "Envy" starred Ben Stiller and Jack Black as best friends Tim Dingman and Nick Vanderpark. After Nick invents a spray that he claims can vaporize dog poop, Tim declines to invest and support his pal, but he soon regrets his decision when Nick becomes incredibly rich of the back of his harebrained scheme. The tension between the two reaches a fever pitch, which is when none other than Christopher Walken shows up in the role of J-Man, a drifter who lends a sympathetic ear to Tim. Unfortunately, J-Man turns out to be less benevolent than he initially seems.

Stiller partly relied on the relationship he built with Walken on "Envy" to cast him in "Severance," with Walken telling Vanity Fair, "Since [Stiller] was a young boy. I was friends with his father and mother. I worked with him in a play when, I think, he was a teenager. And I made a rather good movie with him called 'Envy.'" The veteran star was almost certainly joking about the movie being rather good as it remains one of Christopher Walken's two worst movies on Rotten Tomatoes. But perhaps he enjoyed it more than others did. That wouldn't be a stretch to imagine, considering how bad the reviews were. And it probably didn't help that the movie opened on the same day as the now-beloved "Mean Girls."