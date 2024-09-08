Christopher Walken's Two Worst Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

The first time I saw Christopher Walken on-screen was as villainous industrialist Max Shreck in Tim Burton's "Batman Returns." That performance stayed with me simply because Walken seemed to play quietly menacing with as much ease as Jack Nicholson plays unhinged. That is to say that villainy seemed to come a little too easily to Walken, who throughout Burton's nightmare expressionist fairytale discovered new facets of odiousness with each successive scene.

32 years after "Batman Returns" debuted, however, Walken's filmography clearly speaks to the man's range. Walken is great at playing villains, but he's proven over the decades that he's capable of so much more. From his role as Frank Abagnale Sr. in Steven Spielberg's "Catch Me If You Can" — for which he was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar — to his portrayal of Corporal Nikanor Chevotarevich in Michael Cimino's "The Deer Hunter" — for which he actually won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar — Walken has more than proven his versatility and talent.

But no screen legend is without a blemish on their record. Sean Connery, for example, has a couple of outright stinkers, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes, and the great Morgan Freeman has a full four zero-percenters on the site. Thankfully, despite his prolific output, Walken has thus far managed to sidestep the dreaded 0% RT score, but he's come close a couple times.