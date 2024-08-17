Sean Connery's Two Worst Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Often, when reading film reviews, I hear the voice of Tim Heidecker as Nigel Andrews. Upon realizing that the film "Us," in which the comedian stars, had received a bad review from Andrews, Heidecker launched into an impression of the prolific Financial Times film critic. Reading the Rotten Tomatoes quote from Andrews' review, Heidecker announced in a hearty British Received Pronunciation tone that "Us" — which was actually a frightening and relevant tale of terror — was in fact "merely the sum of the first film's critical effluent and influent, wish-determining the new movie's monody of genre and monotony of tone in the name of a specious homogeneity."

Since then, Heidecker's Andrews voice has taken root in my mind as the voice of any critic with a negative opinion. The "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!" star elaborated on his impression, mocking Andrews' penchant for needlessly ornate language by improvising the brilliantly nonsensical line, "We shall never see a film of quite complipity," before rounding up with, "Splattered it does go, unfortunately." These phrases have also become ingrained in my cortex, so much so that any film with a green splat elicits an involuntary "Splattered it does go, unfortunately."

What does any of this have to do with Sean Connery? Well, you might be surprised to learn that the revered actor, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 90, does indeed have a couple of splats to his name. What's more, Nigel Andrews, in comparatively limpid prose, dubbed the man, "The most durable movie star the UK produced in the second half of the 20th century." What then, I wonder, would the now-retired film critic have to say about Connery's two green splats, especially considering the films in question hit rock bottom of the mighty Tomatometer?