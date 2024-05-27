All Of Christopher Walken's Best Villain Roles Have One Thing In Common

While most people probably think primarily of his strange cadence and his big hair, it's important to remember that Christopher Walken is a damn great actor (see his brief but memorable turn in "Dune: Part Two" as a recent reminder). Sure, Walken has achieved a sort of "living meme" status at this point in his career, but when he's on, he's on, and he's bound to turn in a killer performance. While his "Saturday Night Live" appearances have proven Walken is skilled at comedy, there's something inherently sinister about the actor, which means he's played a lot of villains throughout his career. He's one of our best movie bad guys. Think his cameo as a ruthless mobster in "True Romance," his turn as Donald Trump stand-in Max Shreck in "Batman Returns," and of course, one of his very best performances: drug lord Frank White in Abel Ferrara's nihilistic "King of New York."

When it comes to playing villains, Walken has a unique approach that also colors his "SNL" appearances. Indeed, it seems to be an approach he uses for all his roles. In an interview posted by The Hollywood Interview, Walken summed things up succinctly: "I think of everything I do as comedy. Even when I'm holding a machine gun."