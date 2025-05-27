Burt Reynolds Made The Producers Of Gunsmoke Nervous For One Major Reason

The producers of "Gunsmoke" were worried about Burt Reynolds for one really good reason. The beloved TV show's team knew that he was destined to be a leading man, and they couldn't keep him in a supporting role forever. Norman MacDonnell was a producer on "Gunsmoke" and told TV Guide (credit to Western Official for archiving the quote) that, "I have the feeling that if he ever got the bit in his teeth, he'd run away with it. He's not afraid of man, beast, or God."

James Arness was the man at the top of the marquee for "Gunsmoke's" run, and Reynolds famously enjoyed his time working alongside the man who played Marshal Dillon. Honestly, Amanda Blake is right up there too, with her memorable turn as Miss Kitty. But, everyone on that set understood the potential Burt Reynolds had as a true star in the industry. It was only a matter of time before he said his goodbyes to their production and moved on to the big screen.

Still, this caused quite a dilemma for the people running "Gunsmoke." Reynolds' character, Quint Asper, was an immediate fan favorite. So, they had to do something. A lot of other shows would later run into this same problem, and many more will again in the future. When the audience decides they want more of the background character, sometimes it's a good idea to listen to them. "Gunsmoke" couldn't immediately write Reynolds out of there to get ahead of the near-certain move to bigger and better soundstages, but they also couldn't pin too much of the story on Quint because there's no telling how long he would be around. So yeah, they had a big problem that had to be handled delicately.

