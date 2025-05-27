Burt Reynolds Made The Producers Of Gunsmoke Nervous For One Major Reason
The producers of "Gunsmoke" were worried about Burt Reynolds for one really good reason. The beloved TV show's team knew that he was destined to be a leading man, and they couldn't keep him in a supporting role forever. Norman MacDonnell was a producer on "Gunsmoke" and told TV Guide (credit to Western Official for archiving the quote) that, "I have the feeling that if he ever got the bit in his teeth, he'd run away with it. He's not afraid of man, beast, or God."
James Arness was the man at the top of the marquee for "Gunsmoke's" run, and Reynolds famously enjoyed his time working alongside the man who played Marshal Dillon. Honestly, Amanda Blake is right up there too, with her memorable turn as Miss Kitty. But, everyone on that set understood the potential Burt Reynolds had as a true star in the industry. It was only a matter of time before he said his goodbyes to their production and moved on to the big screen.
Still, this caused quite a dilemma for the people running "Gunsmoke." Reynolds' character, Quint Asper, was an immediate fan favorite. So, they had to do something. A lot of other shows would later run into this same problem, and many more will again in the future. When the audience decides they want more of the background character, sometimes it's a good idea to listen to them. "Gunsmoke" couldn't immediately write Reynolds out of there to get ahead of the near-certain move to bigger and better soundstages, but they also couldn't pin too much of the story on Quint because there's no telling how long he would be around. So yeah, they had a big problem that had to be handled delicately.
Why did Burt Reynolds leave Gunsmoke?
Burt Reynolds was on "Gunsmoke" for about three seasons. The show ran for a staggering 20 seasons. Wild numbers like that are almost impossible to fathom given today's TV climate of smaller writers' rooms and season episode orders. But back in the late '50s, a show could roll on for 20 years before being unceremoniously discarded by the network at the end. (It's worth noting that Soap Operas achieve this milestone often, and there's not nearly the amount of attention paid to them.)
During seasons 8, 9, and 10, Reynolds played Quint Asper. The mixed-race, half-white and half-Comanche, blacksmith who served as Deputy Marshal to James Arness' U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon. Despite fans' love for the character, the movie industry would come calling. Doc Adams actor Milburn Stone told Reynolds that he should start thinking about the bigger picture soon.
Reynolds told Cowboys and Indians that the older star said, "Your movies are taking off – get out of here." Stone explained that he loved Reynolds' work, but there were bigger things in store for him. Just like that quote from Norman MacDonnell earlier, everyone on-set knew they weren't going to keep the young star in "Gunsmoke" for long. So, when the opportunity presented itself, he got up on that horse and rode away into the movies with warm feelings about his experience.
Stars that left popular series early
This "Gunsmoke" situation is one we still see on popular shows today. In fact, some fan bases have become even more vocal about how these career-level-ups affect their favorite programs. Burt Reynolds managed to move into bigger projects at a time when these shows and movies weren't reported on as heavily. With the Internet, viewers have those kinds of updates blasted right into their pockets every day. It changes how people watch their favorite shows.
A person settling in for the last episodes of "Gunsmoke" season 10 likely had no idea that it would be the last appearance of Quint Asper in the show. In the current era of TV, everyone and their mother is aware that shows like "The Bear," "Stranger Things," or "Euphoria" have a ticking clock on them the second they get to season 2. Our current stars like Ayo Edebiri, Joseph Quinn, and Zendaya have all had a massive jump in profile over the life of those shows, meaning productions now need to accommodate their in-demand schedules.
Producers are probably happy for their actors when these massive opportunities make themselves available, but it does present a unique challenge in bringing the viewers something that balances those busy schedules and the story they had intended to tell. Some of these shows have done a better job of balancing those obligations ("The Bear") and others ... not so much (I'm looking at you, "Euphoria").
For "Gunsmoke", the producers found another fan-favorite character to slot in next to James Arness, and the show kept rolling for years and years. Ken Curtis's Festus Haggen is a character that still gets referenced in pop culture today. His performance added some levity and heart that audiences really appreciated. That softened the blow of losing Reynolds to the silver screen. (Well, that and the fact you could go buy a ticket and see him in so many projects in the coming years!) It's all about figuring out how to solve a problem before it overwhelms the show.