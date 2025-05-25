The Lilo & Stitch Movie Offers One Big Lesson For Disney About Live-Action Remakes

The reason that Disney movies are consistently impactful and resonate emotionally with audiences is because they successfully tap into relatable, human experiences. Moviegoers are willing to give themselves over to the story — whether told in live-action or animation — as long as there isn't an interruption in the world-building. For example, it was jarring to switch from the human actors of "Snow White" to the CGI magical human-esque creatures in place of the Seven Dwarfs. It completely broke the immersion and therefore made it very difficult to invest in the story. In a situation like 2015's "Cinderella," the spontaneous additions of magical transformations and characters kept the audience enraptured because it was set against the backdrop of detailed sets, elaborate costumes, and tangible props. There's a lived-in feel and a texture to the surroundings that can't always be replicated by CGI. "Pete's Dragon" is another film that found the perfect balance, with the human expressions and tangible settings helping to trick the audience into perceiving the CGI aspects as the real thing.

Advertisement

Fully CGI characters or environments can sometimes appear flat or noticeably artificial, which creates a barrier between the audience and the story, but that isn't to say there aren't exceptions that prove the rule. "The Jungle Book" is largely considered to be one of the best Disney live-action remakes, even though human actor Neel Sethi portrays Mowgli in a set almost exclusively built out of CGI and opposite CGI animals with celebrity voice casting. And I'd argue in this case, the reason it works is because we're essentially watching an entirely animated film with the addition of one human. We buy into the fully animated world, but aren't distracted by Mowgli's presence because our brain accepts he's the one thing that looks different. It's a lot harder for the brain to determine what is real and what isn't when it's constantly changing.

Advertisement

"Lilo & Stitch" works because audiences know "anything associated with the aliens will look like CGI" and make sense of the pattern. If Disney is going to carry on with on this journey, it needs to continue to respect the balance.

"Lilo & Stitch" is now playing in theaters.