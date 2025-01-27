10 Best Movies Set In Hawaii, Ranked

Elvis Presley had a long love affair with Hawaii, arguably his favorite vacation spot, and the singer performed on the island multiple times, including a benefit concert to raise funds for the Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in 1961 and, most notably, to record "Aloha from Hawaii," a concert special seen around the world via satellite in 1973. He also filmed three movies in the Aloha State: "Blue Hawaii," "Girls! Girls! Girls!" and "Paradise, Hawaiian Style," the first of which remains a bittersweet endeavor as one of Elvis' most successful movie outings, and it's also the one that would establish the Elvis Formula that plagued him for much of the '60s.

"Blue Hawaii" follows Chad (Presley), a soldier recently released from the army looking to rebuild his life, though desperate to pave his own path separate from his family's fruit business, while also navigating the advances of multiple women. The campy plot departed from Elvis' previous two films, "Wild in the Country" and "Flaming Star," which saw the singer attempt more dramatic and serious roles. Although both films were moderate successes, "Blue Hawaii" not only out-performed those efforts, it produced an acclaimed soundtrack that includes one of Elvis' biggest hits to date, "Can't Help Falling In Love," and also proved to be a huge boon for Hawaii itself.

"'Blue Hawaii' did more for Hawaii than anything the Hawaii Visitors Bureau could've done in that period," Honolulu events promoter and radio personality Tom Moffatt told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald in 2016. "That put Hawaii on the world map. Everyone who loved Elvis went to see Elvis in 'Blue Hawaii' — and they saw Hawaii for the first time."

Mahalo. Mahalo nui loa.