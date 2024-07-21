One Classic Movie Was A Huge Hit Without Advertising – Thanks To One Shrewd Studio Move

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It often feels like movie marketing is an unimaginative, flood-the-zone proposition in our age of pre-sold, IP-driven blockbusters. But as we've recently been reminded via the carefully crafted ad campaigns for smaller genre efforts like "MaXXXine" and "Longlegs" (and, to a degree, Warner Bros' failed "Yellowstone"-tinged salesmanship on "Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1"), marketing departments are still a vital part of the business. How you sell each movie has certainly changed with the evolution of the media landscape, but even the biggest films will always need some kind of push. After all, audiences aren't likely to flock to a movie that has zero presence in the marketplace.

There really isn't an exception to this rule. The closest you're liable to find might be the August 5, 1953 release of Fred Zinnemann's "From Here to Eternity." Based on James Jones' critically acclaimed novel set at the U.S. Army's Schofield Barracks in Hawaii just prior to the Japanese assault on Pearl Harbor, the film wasn't exactly made in a vacuum. Burt Lancaster was a major star at the time, and while Frank Sinatra was in a significant career slump when it came out, he was very much a marquee name.

But moviegoers still needed to know when they could see "From Here to Eternity." There were also those who believed Columbia Pictures needed to soften the film's rough edges; World War II might've been eight years in the rearview, but most Americans weren't comfortable with art that depicted the military in a less-than-reverential light.

Columbia's infamous honcho, Harry Cohn (a real creep who sexually harassed many of the female stars in his employ), was well aware of these concerns, and responded by undertaking a bold marketing strategy. There would be no advance marketing. Did Cohn's gambit work? It did. Smashingly.