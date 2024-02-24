How Elvis Ended Up In Disney's Lilo & Stitch (And How It Changed The Movie)
Elvis has had a resurgence in popular culture with Baz Luhrmann's colorful fantasia "Elvis" about his dazzling star presence and complex relationship with Colonel Parker, and Sofia Coppola's incisive "Priscilla" which views him through a more critical lens, delving into the uneven power dynamics and manipulation that defined his marriage.
But it was "Lilo & Stitch" that introduced Elvis to many millennial and Gen Z audiences. With its quirky alien characters and gorgeous watercolor backgrounds that illustrate the Hawaiian setting, "Lilo & Stitch" is one of the most unique Disney films. But what also makes "Lilo & Stitch" such a singular film is its soundtrack, particularly its inclusion of the crooning heartthrob from the 1950s, Elvis Presley. The adorable six-year-old Lilo overlooks any of Elvis' flaws and views him as a "model citizen" whom her naughty blue "puppy" Stitch can look up to.
Elvis did have a relationship with Hawaii, performing the legendary "Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite" concert and three movies, "Blue Hawaii," "Girls! Girls! Girls!," and "Paradise, Hawaiian Style." These films feature the mellow type of music that evokes the beautiful tranquility of the islands, incorporating Hawaiian-style instruments such as the ukulele, slack-key guitar, and steel guitar. But out of all the soundtrack possibilities, why Elvis? What qualities did he have that made him the ideal choice for "Lilo & Stitch"? The filmmakers explained in a 2009 interview with Animated Views.
Loving oldies music would set Lilo apart
Animated Views asked the "Lilo & Stitch" directors, Chris Sanders and Dean De Blois, where Lilo's passion for Elvis came from. Sanders explained, "The idea that she likes Elvis' music came from the fact that we just wanted to make her very unique, initially. We also thought that, maybe, she found her mother's records. She never listens to CDs in the movie; she always has vinyl records and a little record player that she holds around." It's so touching to think that Lilo might be using Elvis' music as a means to bond with her deceased parents.
When I first saw "Lilo & Stitch" as a child, I could identify with Lilo because I was also a loner who preferred to listen to oldies music than any of the popular boy bands or pop princesses at the time. Deviating from the norm is often seen as a bad thing, especially when you're young. Lilo's love of a 1950s idol was yet another reason to set her apart from the other little girls in her hula class and strengthen her image as a "weirdo."
Sanders said Elvis' music was also used to build Lilo's relationship with Stitch: "We needed a character that was going to really change Stitch and it seemed from the very beginning to both of us that a female character would be best to introduce him to the softer side of things, the more romantic side of things, and to the idea of family." Who could be better to bring out all those profound emotions than one of the most soulful musicians of all time?
The songs would complement the story
Chris Sanders told Animated Views that the choices for songs "grew out of the situation that Lilo and Stitch were in." Rather than have the songs influence the story, they found songs to fit their pre-written sequences. In each one, "there's usually a line or a refrain or a title to the song that seems to complement what's happening," Dean De Blois noted.
The jaunty rhythms of "Stuck on You" bring out the playful humor in the montage where Lilo happily bonds with her new "puppy." They eat shaved ice cream, play volleyball, and ride on a coin-operated rocket that sadly does not take Stitch back to his intergalactic home. While Elvis sings about overeager attachment, Stitch is angry and overwhelmed by his new life on Earth. Songs were often used as "comic juxtaposition," such as "Heartbreak Hotel." "I was just looking for a song that had a lyric within that kind of mimics how she was feeling. She's 'so lonely she could die,'" Dean De Blois recalled. Lilo's flawless lip-synching of Elvis' velvety voice and melodramatic lyrics about a lost love adds to the eccentric charm of her character.
Although the lyrics of "Devil in Disguise" are about a wicked woman, "the title refers to an overall theme that evokes the personality of Stitch," De Blois explained. It's the pitch-perfect choice for a montage where Lilo attempts to domesticate her little hellion, culminating in a beach performance where he dressed as Elvis in a sparkly suit. "Suspicious Minds" plays briefly when Stitch places his finger on the record and out of his mouth like a strange phonograph, obviously referencing Lilo's suspicions about his true origins. All of the Elvis songs are used in sweet and sprightly ways, leaving such a lasting impression.