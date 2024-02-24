How Elvis Ended Up In Disney's Lilo & Stitch (And How It Changed The Movie)

Animated Views asked the "Lilo & Stitch" directors, Chris Sanders and Dean De Blois, where Lilo's passion for Elvis came from. Sanders explained, "The idea that she likes Elvis' music came from the fact that we just wanted to make her very unique, initially. We also thought that, maybe, she found her mother's records. She never listens to CDs in the movie; she always has vinyl records and a little record player that she holds around." It's so touching to think that Lilo might be using Elvis' music as a means to bond with her deceased parents.

When I first saw "Lilo & Stitch" as a child, I could identify with Lilo because I was also a loner who preferred to listen to oldies music than any of the popular boy bands or pop princesses at the time. Deviating from the norm is often seen as a bad thing, especially when you're young. Lilo's love of a 1950s idol was yet another reason to set her apart from the other little girls in her hula class and strengthen her image as a "weirdo."

Sanders said Elvis' music was also used to build Lilo's relationship with Stitch: "We needed a character that was going to really change Stitch and it seemed from the very beginning to both of us that a female character would be best to introduce him to the softer side of things, the more romantic side of things, and to the idea of family." Who could be better to bring out all those profound emotions than one of the most soulful musicians of all time?