Is A Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Still Happening Or Is There A Little Less Conversation?

Appearing on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" (via Variety), actor Jacob Elordi — who plays Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla" — admitted that, prior to portraying the King of Rock and Roll, he only really knew the music legend from ... "Lilo & Stitch." Amusing as that is, truth be told, Disney's beloved animated 2002 sci-fi feature was probably how many members of Generation Z came to learn about The King's existence for the first time, some 20 years before Elordi donned his iconic bell-bottomed white jumpsuit for Coppola's memoir and Austin Butler (permanently?) altered his voice to rock out in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis."

In case you need your memory jogged, the original "Lilo & Stitch" sees the titular alien Stitch getting a crash course in Elvis' history from his newfound companion, the oddball young Native Hawaiian girl Lilo, resulting in various montages scored to Elvis tunes like "(You're the) Devil in Disguise" and "A Little Less Conversation." It's one of many quirky touches that help give the film its offbeat charm. This is also one of many reasons why fans of Experiment 626 are eying the House of Mouse's live-action "Lilo & Stich" remake a little like, well, Lilo meeting social worker Cobra Bubbles for the first time and immediately asking him, "Did you ever kill anyone?" The fact that Disney is moving ahead with its retelling anyway is also a little like Cobra's response ("We're getting off the subject").

Speaking of which, it's been five years since the "Lilo & Stitch" remake was announced, which is an uncharacteristically slow turn-around for the Disney remake assembly line. As it were, there are a handful of reasons why the movie — which is still happening, for better or for worse — has been relatively slow to move forward.