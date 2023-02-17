Disney's Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Movie Casts The Hangover's Zach Galifianakis

Never thought you would read these two titles in the same headline, did you? Well, that obviously changes now, because Disney+'s remake of "Lilo & Stitch" has found its first (human) actor in "The Hangover" star Zach Galifianakis.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that Galifianakis has signed on for an undisclosed leading role. If you think it's weird that his was the first name to be announced, no need to worry, because the trade says that Disney is currently conducting "a wide search" for the perfect actresses to bring Lilo and her sister Nani to life. Disney has not commented on the casting, so we don't know if Galifianakis will be providing the voice for Stitch, or maybe an alien like Jumba Jookiba or Pleakley. Maybe he's playing an entirely new character.

This is the latest piece of news on the live-action remake, which had seemingly slowed down production due to a lack of public updates. Hopefully that's because the creative team is tooling the production to be the best it can possibly be. It is surprising, though, that "Lilo & Stitch" is still on track to be a Disney+ exclusive. Earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced plans to reconfigure the company's approach to their releases in an attempt to better balance their theatrical and streaming output. Given how strong of a fan following "Lilo & Stitch" has, it's a bit disappointing that it's not currently planned for a theatrical release, even if the original film was not as financially successful as other Disney movies of the time. That said, filming hasn't even begun yet, so the release plans still have plenty of time to change.