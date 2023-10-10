Spiderwick Chronicles Series That Disney Shot And Scrapped Has Been Rescued By Roku

One streaming service's trash is another's treasure. To that end, Roku has announced that it has nabbed the rights to "The Spiderwick Chronicles" TV series, which had previously been in the works at Disney+. And when we say in the works, we mean that the entire eight-episode series had already been filmed. Yet, Disney decided not to release it anyhow, as we learned back in August. But the show will see the light of day after all.

The adaptation of the acclaimed book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black will now be a Roku Original series that will debut on The Roku Channel in early 2024. No specific release date has been announced yet but expect more information, including a trailer, sooner rather than later. It's easy to see why Disney would have pursued this in the first place as the YA fantasy adventure novels are quite popular, with 20 million copies sold. As for the specifics of the story? The synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"'The Spiderwick Chronicles' follows the coming-of-age story of the Grace Family, as they move from New York to Michigan and into their family's ancestral home. Upon arrival, the family not only uncovers mysteries hidden inside their great grandfather's Spiderwick Estate, but also discovers a secret, fantastical world around them."

Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals at Roku Media, had this to say about it: