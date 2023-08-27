Disney+ Won't Release The Spiderwick Chronicles TV Show That's Already Completed Filming

The spend-spend-spend era of the streaming wars is over, and we've now landed squarely in the cut-cut-cut era. From Warner Bros. Discovery scrapping "Batgirl" after filming was already completed to Disney removing "Willow" from Disney+ less than six months after its release, entertainment giants are scrambling to trim costs and write down assets anywhere they can.

The latest casualty of this trend is "The Spiderwick Chronicles," an eight-episode TV adaptation of the fantasy novel series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, which was previously adapted into a 2008 movie starring Freddie Highmore (seen above). The TV series stars "It" and "Shazam!" breakout Jack Dylan Grazer as a brownie called Thimbletack, alongside Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Joy Bryant, and Mychala Lee. Christian Slater plays the villain, an ogre called Mulgarath, and Aron Eli Coleite ("Locke and Key") is the showrunner. The series began filming in September 2022 and wrapped in early 2023, so it's probably completed a decent chunk of post-production as well. It was produced with a plan to release on Disney+, but is now homeless.

The good news is that there's still a chance we'll get to see this take on "The Spiderwick Chronicles." It was produced by Paramount Television Studios alongside the Disney-owned 20th Television, and Paramount is now shopping it around to try and find a new buyer. Paramount has its own streaming service, Paramount+, so the show could potentially end up there. On the other hand, Paramount has been doing its own share of cost-cutting over the past year, so it's possible that the series could end up being scrapped for the sake of a tax write-off. Per Deadline, Disney+ decided not to proceed with the show in part because of a renewed focus on Disney-owned IP.