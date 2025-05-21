There's One Rick And Morty Guest Star Dan Harmon Would Love To Land [Exclusive]

There have been a lot of amazing guest stars on the sci-fi Adult Swim animated series "Rick and Morty" over the years. We've heard people connected to series co-creator Dan Harmon, like "Community' stars Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, and John Oliver. (Heck, Keith David is even the President!) We've heard comedians like David Cross and Keegan-Michael Key alongside serious dramatic actors like Susan Sarandon, and even esteemed documentarian Werner Herzog has loaned his voice to the show. There have been some less-than-stellar guest stars, too, like Twitter killer Elon Musk, but for the most part, "Rick and Morty" has gotten some truly quality guest stars to appear on the wacky, occasionally controversial series. But is there anyone the folks behind the show still wish they could land?

/Film's Ethan Anderton spoke with showrunners Dan Harmon and Scott Marder about the upcoming eighth season of the series and asked them if there were any stars they really wanted to see on "Rick and Morty." It turns out there's one big one for Harmon, and he promises that if they manage to snag this star, he'll go out of his way to be more involved with the episode than usual.