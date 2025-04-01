Adult Swim Reveals Rick & Morty Season 8 First Look After An Absurd Stage Anthology Adaptation
Wubba lubba dub-dub! It's time to get schwifty gang as Adult Swim has announced the premiere date for "Rick and Morty" season 8, albeit in a delightfully weird way. The good news is that fans won't have to wait very long to reunite with the Smith family, as the show will return to the airwaves in May. Fortunately, the long wait between seasons of the show is truly a thing of the past.
"Rick and Morty," season 8 premieres on Sunday, May 25 at 11:00 pm on Adult Swim. Mark your calendars and plan accordingly. The network announced the premiere date and released a first look at the upcoming season as part of its traditional April Fools' Day broadcast special. The network surprised fans with a 22-minute anthology special featuring fan favorite "Rick and Morty" moments re-told through absurd live-action, theater-based genres. Adult Swim continues to make bizarre, dangerous television. Fans who missed the surprise broadcast can check it out, as well as the first look at the new season, below:
"We hope you enjoyed our theater interpretations of 'Rick and Morty,' especially if you are well-off/impulsive and now want to back a Broadway version of the show," said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. "For the rest of you, we're glad you now know when season 8 is starting, so you have time to stretch and get loose because the team has yet again made a totally great season of television."
Rick and Morty return in bizarre fashion
"Rick and Morty" was renewed for a whopping 70 episodes back in 2018, which represented a highly unusual move by a network for any show. But that speaks volumes about just how popular it was at its peak several years ago. While we may be past the peak, it's still quite popular, despite some speed bumps along the way.
Series co-creator and original actor Justin Roiland was dismissed from the show after allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced. Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden replaced Roiland as Rick and Morty, respectively, beginning last season. The cast also includes Sarah Chalke (Beth), Chris Parnell (Jerry), and Spencer Grammer (Summer). Dan Harmon and Scott Marder serve as executive producers, with Marder also on board as the showrunner. The synopsis for season 8 reads as follows:
Rick and Morty is back for season 8! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can't keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!
The series was the #1 comedy on all of cable during seasons 3, 4, 5, and 6. It has also garnered two Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program along the way. The franchise has also expanded to comic books and even landed an anime spin-off that aired on Adult Swim as well. To date, just over 70 episodes have aired, so we've still got quite a few adventures with Rick Sanzhez and Morth Smith to look forward to before they call it quits.
You can get caught up by grabbing "Rick and Morty" season 7 on Blu-ray or DVD from Amazon.