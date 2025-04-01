Adult Swim Reveals Rick & Morty Season 8 First Look After An Absurd Stage Anthology Adaptation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wubba lubba dub-dub! It's time to get schwifty gang as Adult Swim has announced the premiere date for "Rick and Morty" season 8, albeit in a delightfully weird way. The good news is that fans won't have to wait very long to reunite with the Smith family, as the show will return to the airwaves in May. Fortunately, the long wait between seasons of the show is truly a thing of the past.

"Rick and Morty," season 8 premieres on Sunday, May 25 at 11:00 pm on Adult Swim. Mark your calendars and plan accordingly. The network announced the premiere date and released a first look at the upcoming season as part of its traditional April Fools' Day broadcast special. The network surprised fans with a 22-minute anthology special featuring fan favorite "Rick and Morty" moments re-told through absurd live-action, theater-based genres. Adult Swim continues to make bizarre, dangerous television. Fans who missed the surprise broadcast can check it out, as well as the first look at the new season, below:

"We hope you enjoyed our theater interpretations of 'Rick and Morty,' especially if you are well-off/impulsive and now want to back a Broadway version of the show," said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. "For the rest of you, we're glad you now know when season 8 is starting, so you have time to stretch and get loose because the team has yet again made a totally great season of television."

