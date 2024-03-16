Rick And Morty's Best Episode Has A Much Deeper Meaning Than You May Have Realized

In the famed "Rick and Morty" episode "Pickle Rick" (August 6, 2017), the mad scientist Rick (Justin Roiland) uses his bizarre scientific acumen to transform his body into a pickle. He initially claims that he conducted his weird experiment for reasons of study, but it's made clear right away that he turned himself into a pickle specifically to avoid going to group therapy with his family. His daughter Beth (Sarah Chalke) leaves Rick alone in his garage, taking the syringe of antidote that would transform him back into a human. Rick, not being able to move as a pickle, is batted around by a cat and knocked into a sewer. He manages to create locomotion for himself using his tongue on a cockroach's exposed brain. He is eventually able to construct gross, muscular limbs out of rat cadavers, as well as weapons and jet packs from other sewer detritus. Rick, as a rat pickle, will end up infiltrating a crime boss' lair. The conflagration is the most violent the series has ever seen.

The disgusting rat guts, absurd pickle experiment, and hallucinatory, violent gangster slayings have made "Pickle Rick" one of the most popular episodes of the series, and one needn't look too far to find scads of Pickle Rick merchandise online. The episode won an Annie Award and a Primetime Emmy.

The fact that Rick would rather become a dying, rat-gut-powered, pickle-based murder monster than go to therapy is in keeping with the character and in line with the central conceits of the show. In 2018, "Rick and Morty" creator Dan Harmon spoke with GQ about his show and explained how "Pickle Rick" wasn't just an exercise in surreal excess. At its heart, he said, "Pickle Rick" is about alcoholism.