The Last Of Us HBO Series Co-Creator Confirms Whether Season 4 Will Happen

Great news for fans of HBO's series adaptation of "The Last of Us," the popular video game series from Naughty Dog. While season 1 followed the events of the first game (mostly), making thematic and storyline changes to better suit the medium of television, season 2 has mostly followed Ellie's journey in "The Last of Us Part II." Of course, the show created by Craig Mazin with "The Last of Us" video game creator Neil Druckmann has continued to make changes to improve the story, but many have assumed that it would come to a close with the recently-confirmed season 3. There's certainly room to stretch the story of "The Last of Us Part II" into a fourth season, but given the fact that season 1 encompassed an entire game, it's not outside the realm of possibility that season 3 could wrap up the story.

Advertisement

However, according to an interview with Mazin for Collider, "there's no way to complete this narrative in a third season." It's important to note that HBO has not yet given the green light to a fourth season, but based on the show's popularity and Mazin's call for it to complete the story arc, a fourth season seems inevitable. Mazin also said, "I think there's a decent chance that season 3 will be longer than season 2, just because the manner of that narrative and the opportunities it affords us are a little different." So, for those who were upset by the shortened number of episodes from season 1 (nine) to season 2 (seven), there's a high probability that season 3 will give fans even more weeks to be completely heartbroken and traumatized by the post-apocalyptic series.

Advertisement