This Chilly Netflix Sitcom With 100% On Rotten Tomatoes Will Keep You Hooked

Young adulthood is tough for just about everyone, but for Siaja (Anna Lambe), an Inuk housewife and mother in the itty bitty fictional town of Ice Cove in Nunavut, Canada's northernmost province, it's kind of brutal. For starters, her husband Ting (Kelly William) is the town's golden boy and local hero, but she's miserable in their marriage. She's trying to raise her daughter Bun (Keira Cooper) to be a proud and capable young Inuk woman, but struggles with it herself and ends up deciding to leave her husband rather spectacularly, in front of the entire town, after she almost drowns and realizes she wants more from life. In "North of North," streaming on Netflix, we get to grow with Siaja as she finds her footing on her own and navigates her relationships with her precocious daughter, her willful single mother Neevee (Maika Harper), and the rest of the people in her close-knit community.

The CBC series was created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, who wanted to show a different side of Indigenous storytelling and see their own experiences reflected onscreen, and it's pure joy. Lambe, who previously stole the screen in "True Detective: Night Country" as Officer Prior's wife, Kayla, is perfect as Siaja, who is awkward and incredibly relatable even when her life is completely alien to audiences who don't live near the Arctic Circle. Not only that, but every episode feels like a visit to Ice Cove, a place with plenty of emotional warmth even though the temperature is freezing.