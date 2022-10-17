Reservation Dogs Directors Follow One Key Rule While Making The Show [Exclusive]

Each episode tends to follow one or two main perspectives, using their way of looking at the world as a focal point for the rest of us as well. In "Wide Net," there's plenty of the female gaze, lingering on bodies and highlighting what the Aunties see as they try to catch themselves a mate for the night. The show frequently uses hand-held cameras to allow for more intimate storytelling, but Chavez said that more than anything, the directors rely on their instincts to know which direction style to use:

"We do what best serves the story. To me, it ends up coming out as these little mini-movies, which is cool. I also don't know if I'm so ingrained in it that I just don't realize that we do. We go with our gut. There hasn't really been anything where Sterlin's been like, 'Hey, we don't do that.' Other projects, for sure, will be like, 'Oh, we don't do handheld.' That's just the nature of the show, and that's totally fine."

Having that kind of creative freedom allows the episodic directors to add their own stamp to the series. "Reservation Dogs" is a wonderful, deeply authentic look into Indigenous life created by a team of almost entirely Indigenous people on- and off-camera. Perspective is everything and allowing the directors to make each episode their own brings their unique viewpoint to the plate, too.

FX has already greenlit the third season, so if you haven't seen this amazing series yet, go check it out on Hulu and see how ground-breaking this kind of creative freedom can get.