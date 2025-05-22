Why Is Azula's Fire Blue In Avatar: The Last Airbender?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" rose to a whole other level of greatness in its second, and some would say best, season. ("Book 2: Earth.") A lot of that comes down to two new characters the show introduced to its ensemble.

The heroes got a new teammate: Toph (Michaela Jill Murphy), the blind earthbending prodigy. But they also had a new threat to contend with: Fire Nation Princess Azula (Grey DeLisle), who was hunting both Avatar Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) and her exiled brother Prince Zuko (Dante Basco). Smart, powerful, and ruthless, Azula is seemingly the "perfect princess." She's a firebending prodigy and success comes naturally to her (unlike Zuko, who's always had to struggle).

Another detail that sets Azula apart is her firebending. In "Avatar," where people can bend one of the four classical elements, Firebenders transmute fire out of their own breath and chi and then control the flames. In almost every case seen, the fire that Firebenders use is the familiar red and orange. But not Azula: her flames burn blue.

While Azula claims not to care, even joking her own mother was right to see her as a monster, you see as the show goes on that she's hiding as much pain as her brother. In the series finale "Sozin's Comet," the weight of her own perfectionist expectations upon herself finally come crashing down. Azula ends "Avatar" totally alone and broken. The last time we see her, she's sobbing, writhing, and breathing some of those blue flames in frustrated fury.

"Avatar" spin-off comics have kept Azula's story going since the show's finale, but there's one lingering question: What is up with her blue fire?