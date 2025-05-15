Andor Season 2 Almost Featured A Cameo From A Major Star Wars Character

"Andor" might be officially over, but the reactions, revelations, and discussions surrounding the most acclaimed live-action "Star Wars" series ever certainly aren't going anywhere anytime soon. After spending years getting to know Diego Luna's Cassian Andor with far more subtlety and nuance than "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" ever had time for, we now know exactly what made him into the hardened Rebel operative we saw in the 2016 movie. Yet, even this sprawling, 12-episode final season had quite a few surprises up its sleeve — not all of which ultimately made the final cut.

Creator and writer Tony Gilroy has been making the press rounds lately (including a recent conversation with /Film's very own Ben Pearson), and in one particular interview, he opened up about his original plans for a major original trilogy cameo that was simply not to be. The timeline of "Andor" allowed quite a few appearances from legacy characters that fans know and love, from integral figures such as Genevieve O'Reilly's Senator Mon Mothma to Forest Whitaker's extremist Saw Gerrera to the rather unexpected surprise of Bail Organa (originally played by Jimmy Smits in the prequel movies, but recast as Benjamin Bratt). But, as it turns out, he wasn't the only Organa who Gilroy once thought about including in this revolutionary story of the Rebellion first taking shape under the oppressive might of the Empire.

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Gilroy explained why he briefly considered a cameo appearance by none other than a young Princess Leia Organa ... and why those plans ultimately went the way of the Death Star:

"There were some conversations early on [...] This is in the sketching stage. This is in the really soggy beginning, trying to figure out what to do because I was trying to make that Investiture Week idea. I was trying to get the most out of that Investiture Week and those parties, and we have [Davo Sculden's] party now ... and we're making a thing out of it. And we were trying to find out on the timeline where she would be in the Senate."

Here's why those plans didn't come together.