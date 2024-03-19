Luke And Leia's Lightsaber Fight Flashback In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Got Trimmed

It's fun going back to watch Irvin Kershner's 1980 sci-fi epic "The Empire Strikes Back," knowing what twists would come in subsequent sequels. In "Empire," Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) became angry at Han Solo (Harrison Ford), a man Leia knew was attracted to her. To make Han jealous, Leia brazenly grabs a nearby Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and kisses him full on the mouth. Luke knows that Leia was only playing a game, but was happy to be kissed. Han stormed out of the room, outraged. Luke smiled in smug satisfaction.

In Richard Marquand's 1983 follow-up film "Return of the Jedi," it would be revealed that Luke and Leia were siblings. This was clearly a last-minute plot twist, meant to parallel the "surprise" from "Empire" that the villainous Darth Vader was actually Luke Skywalker's father. The "Jedi" twist wasn't thought out, however, as it retroactively incorporated into "Star Wars" an incestuous kiss between a brother and his twin sister.

The twist, of course, completely rewrote the "Star Wars" timeline, and all of the subsequent sequels and prequels have carefully tracked Luke's and Leia's lives and locations, from their births to their deaths. In J.J. Abrams' 2019 film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," audiences saw flashbacks of Leia and Luke, shortly after the events of "Return of the Jedi," training in the woods, learning to home their respective psychic powers. Leia was depicted wielding a lightsaber.

The flashback sequence for the 2019 film was, according to a ScreenRant interview with stunt coordinator Eunice Huthart, achieved through extensive CGI motion capture attached to real stunt performers. Huthart and her team attempted to capture how Hamill and Fisher moved in 1983, studying their "Return of the Jedi" physicality closely.

Sadly, she also said the sequence was shortened considerably for "Skywalker."