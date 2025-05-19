One Of NCIS' Most Beloved Actors Is A Real-Life Criminologist

In 2011, Perrette spoke with Deseret News about her time as a criminology student before going into acting, even saying that when she was a kid she thought about pursuing a career as an FBI agent. Instead she got her Master's in Criminal Science from Valdosta State University in Georgia before moving to Manhattan to study at the John Jay College of Criminal Science. It was while working odd jobs to pay her way through school in Manhattan that she was discovered by someone who knew a casting director, and the rest was history. Perrette explained that she wanted to go into criminology to help people, saying:

Advertisement

"I feel like life on planet Earth is incredibly hard. There are things we just can't stop: floods and fires and earthquakes and tsunamis — crushing events for people to deal with. But I don't understand someone making the world more difficult on purpose, to harm people with no empathy whatsoever, saying, 'I'm going to make things even worse. Watch me!' That's the motivation for me wanting to be a crime fighter."

While Perrette didn't do much crime-fighting in real life before starring as Abby, she was incredibly memorable playing a character that was sort of a version of herself, likely inspiring a whole generation of people to go into forensics who might have otherwise thought it was only for stuffy old men. Unfortunately, she left in 2018, with Abby being written out of the series because Perrette was having issues with Harmon and wanted out. After Harmon left in 2021, some fans speculated that she might return, but Perrette has been adamant that she's not ever planning on acting again.

Advertisement