What Happened To Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto On NCIS?

One of the more striking characters to emerge from the expansive "NCIS" universe was Abby (Pauley Perrette), the quirky Goth forensics expert. Unlike the stern military types that surrounded her, Abby was a free spirit, smiling and offering a fresh social perspective to her older colleagues. Abby appeared on the first 15 seasons of "NCIS" (it's currently on its 22nd), ultimately leaving her job — and the show — after a traumatic incident.

Abby was sometimes a high-strung character, expressing a great deal of stress when one of her NCIS colleagues was injured. In the episode "One Step Forward" (May 1, 2018), an MI6 agent named Reeves (Duane Henry) was killed trying to protect Abby from an assassin. Abby tracked down the assassin and fooled him into a confession using a ploy involving a coffee cup full of poison. She did manage to get a confession, and the assassin was apprehended, but Reeves' death was too much for her to handle, and she quit being a forensics expert.

Behind the scenes, however, Perrette was having other issues. In 2014, she had a severe allergic reaction to her character's black hair dye, an allergy that landed her in the hospital. In 2018, she said on social media that she was subjected to bullying on set by one of her co-stars. Perrette declared firmly that no, she was never coming back to "NCIS" after her exit, saying she was "terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it."

Harmon is, of course, Mark Harmon, the lead actor of "NCIS" who played the tech-phobic Gibbs. The "and him" referred to Harmon's dog that he brought to the set for a visit. The dog bit a crew member, who needed 15 stitches (per The Wrap). Needless to say, Perrette and Harmon fell out after that.