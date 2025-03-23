How NCIS Paid Tribute To Ducky Actor David McCallum After His Death

We often hear that casts of long-running television series become a lot like family. When they're shooting a season, actors spend much more time with their co-workers than they do their own families, which can get kind of rough depending on how happy everyone is on set. If relations are strained between certain parties, or if the series simply isn't performing up to expectations, that dynamic can easily turn dysfunctional.

Though it hasn't always been a completely harmonious environment (per Pauley Perrette), the set of CBS' long-running procedural "NCIS" has largely been free of major drama throughout its 22 seasons. And while actors have come and gone over this time period, some, like Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen, have hung around in one capacity or another for the entire run.

If any one actor served as the backbone to "NCIS," it was definitely David McCallum. The veteran performer, who rocketed to television stardom in the 1960s as Illya Kuryakin in the NBC spy series "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," found a career second wind in 2003 when he was cast as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, the historian and chief medical examiner of NCIS. McCallum was 70 when he joined the series, and though he aged remarkably well over his time on the show, he eventually had to cut back his workload as he got on in years. He was still considered a series regular when he passed away on September 23, 2025 at the age of 90, which left the cast and crew of "NCIS" mourning the loss of a cherished work family member. So it only felt right to give Ducky a fond, full-episode send-off, which the series did to its fans' teary-eyed satisfaction.