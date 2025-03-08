NCIS: Everything We Know About The Tony DiNozzo & Ziva David Series

Tony and Ziva first met in season 3 of "NCIS" in a two-part episode titled "Kill Ari," but fans (and the actors) agree that Tiva first became a thing with the "Under Covers" episode later that season. When Tony and Ziva are given an assignment that requires them to be husband and wife, they emphatically follow through on the directive right down to a big ol' kiss that has a little more heat behind it than either party might've expected. Because Ziva was still working for the Israeli intelligence organization known as the Mossad at this point, the opportunity for an interoffice romance was nil.

This changed in a major way during season 7, when Ziva quit the Mossad and joined NCIS. This is when The Tiva slow burn threatened to catch fire in an episode where Tony and Ziva are accidentally booked in the same hotel, which came freighted with tension due to Tony having killed Ziva's previous boyfriend in the line of duty. The two manage to keep it professional, but from this point forward it felt like it would only be a matter of time before they hooked up. The only question was how long would the writers make viewers wait?

That's a question that was never definitively answered. It seemed clear that Tony and Ziva were more than just friends by Season 10, but the series never showed them actually getting together. When Ziva was killed off after de Pablo's departure, the relationship appeared to have been resolved tragically and sans consummation. Then the writers sprung a surprise on viewers, and Tony, in season 13, had a now two-year-old daughter with Ziva.

We later learned that Ziva faked her death to protect Tony and their daughter, and were assured in season 17, when she left the show again, that she was now going to live with the two loves of her life in Paris (the city where they absolutely, positively did not hook up in season 7). And that's where we left Tiva ... until now.