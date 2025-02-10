Why Cote De Pablo's Ziva David Left NCIS

The hour-long procedural has long been one of network television's go-to genres. When done effectively (in the eyes of viewers, at least), they can last for decades and launch multiple spin-offs that make a gazillion dollars for creatives and suits alike. What's the secret to the crafting of a long-running procedural? In the case of the broadcast war horse known as "Law & Order," it's to hit on a unique narrative format (i.e. the criminal justice system viewed from the street and court levels), and hit big on every casting choice. For shows as unabashedly formulaic as CBS' "NCIS," it's good enough to hit big-ish on every casting choice, and get slotted into a favorable spot on the broadcast schedule (in this case, Tuesday night at 8 PM for 18 straight seasons).

Initially, Mark Harmon's Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs was the anchor of the series. The sun-kissed California hunk with sandy hair and blue eyes got his start on television as Dr. Robert Caldwell on "St. Elsewhere" before flirting with movie stardom in films like "Summer School," "The Presidio" and "Worth Winning." Ultimately, he circled back to television with a 95-episode run on "Chicago Hope," which established his broadcast bona-fides and made him perfect casting for "NCIS."

But while the now-gray-haired Harmon's TV stature was the draw, his familiar presence alone wouldn't be enough to get the show past one season. To snare a loyal audience, the series needed its supporting ensemble to win over viewers. Clearly, the crackling chemistry of folks like Sarah Alexander, Michael Weatherly, the now-retired Pauley Perrette, and David McCallum did the trick and then some. But "NCIS," like the same-but-different "Bones" wasn't done building out its ensemble in its first season. The producers and writers continued to expand their law enforcement universe by introducing intriguing new characters who were brought to life by appealing actors. One of the most popular of these secondary characters was Ziva David played by Cote de Pablo. Written into the series during season 3, Ziva played a pivotal role in many an episode until she surprised fans by departing the show after season 11. What caused her to walk away (and what eventually brought her back)?