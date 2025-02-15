The Correct Order To Watch The NCIS Shows (Including The Prequel Series Origins)

None of the six shows mentioned below would exist if not for the massive, enduring popularity of the original "NCIS." The series premiered on CBS in 2003, when American pop culture was going through a period of obsession with post-9/11 military-set stories. But while the fervor for other shows like "24" eventually died down, "NCIS" only grew in popularity over time. It even battled NFL Sunday Football for television's top spot in its 10th season, per The Washington Post.

Aside from the two "JAG" episodes that introduced the members of the show's Naval Criminal Investigative Service, "NCIS" is where you'll want to start your watch-through. With a whopping 479 episodes and counting, the dramatic procedural should keep you up to your eyeballs in treason cases and suspicious deaths for the foreseeable future. Mark Harmon stars as big boss Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and the actor has served as an executive producer on the show since 2008. Much of the same cast has stuck with the series for well over a decade, though newer seasons have focused more on characters like Gary Cole's Alden Parker and Wilmer Valderrama's Nicholas Torres.

If you notice a moment when whatever magic made "NCIS" work starts to disappear, it's probably when Pauley Perrette, who played lovable forensics goth Abby, left the show in 2018. She did so after speaking up about an alleged on-set safety incident. Harmon, who was mentioned by name in Perrette's statements about her exit, also left the show in 2021 to pursue other projects. Lucky for fans, though, there are still plenty of other stories from the world of "NCIS" going strong.