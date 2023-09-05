So It's Come To This: CBS To Air Australian NCIS Spin-Off In Lieu Of Actual New Or Returning Shows

You know the phrase, "It gets darkest just before the dawn?" There admittedly may not be any tangible sense that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are nearing an end anytime soon, but we're starting to feel the very real consequences of the studios refusing to negotiate in good faith with the unions. With the vast majority of productions ground to a halt, studios and streamers have put themselves in the position of having to rely on a backlog of movies and shows to help them weather the storm. While some networks have the luxury of churning out an endless wave of, say, "The Walking Dead" spin-offs, others are somewhat less fortunate. All of this is to say that I hope y'all haven't had enough of "NCIS" just yet, because that's what CBS has had to resort to.

Deadline reports that retirees will have another new, formulaic spin-off crime procedural to air in the background while they're playing backgammon and taking vitamins. (Weapons down, folks: I say this with love as a lapsed "NCIS" fan myself.) "NCIS: Sydney" marks the franchise's first foray into international waters and now it represents another first: After premiering down under as a Paramount+ Australia original, the spin-off series will make its way to the States only three days later on CBS. That means that following the "NCIS: Sydney" premiere November 10, 2023 on Paramount+ Australia, viewers in the U.S. can look forward to catching it on CBS November 13 at 10pm ET.

Of course, CBS and Paramount will also be relying on a classic, time-tested, and slightly corny approach to further keep their heads above water amid the dual strikes: Reruns.