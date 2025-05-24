The Best Streaming Service To Watch Agatha Christie Adaptations

Sometimes the real world can be a little overwhelming, and there are few things as soothing as curling up with your warm beverage of choice and a cozy mystery. Whether you prefer your detectives to be rumpled little guys with cigars or more refined figures with impeccable mustaches, there's just nothing quite like watching them solve crimes using their skills of perception and deduction. And while there have been a handful of spectacular mystery storytellers over the years, few can compare with the oeuvre of author Agatha Christie.

Over her expansive career, Christie wrote and published 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections. Her two most famous detectives were Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, and over the years, dozens of film and TV adaptations were made about them and their exploits. While Christie could be understandably picky about the adaptations, quite a few of them are excellent. And there's great news — if you're looking for some of the BBC's great Poirot adaptations starring David Suchet or some of the wonderful older movie adaptations of Christie's novels, there's a streaming service that has a whole slew of sleuth stories courtesy of Christie. The streaming service BritBox, which features the best in British TV and film, has a whole Agatha Christie collection that's worth checking out for any murder mystery fan.

