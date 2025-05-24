The Best Streaming Service To Watch Agatha Christie Adaptations
Sometimes the real world can be a little overwhelming, and there are few things as soothing as curling up with your warm beverage of choice and a cozy mystery. Whether you prefer your detectives to be rumpled little guys with cigars or more refined figures with impeccable mustaches, there's just nothing quite like watching them solve crimes using their skills of perception and deduction. And while there have been a handful of spectacular mystery storytellers over the years, few can compare with the oeuvre of author Agatha Christie.
Over her expansive career, Christie wrote and published 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections. Her two most famous detectives were Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, and over the years, dozens of film and TV adaptations were made about them and their exploits. While Christie could be understandably picky about the adaptations, quite a few of them are excellent. And there's great news — if you're looking for some of the BBC's great Poirot adaptations starring David Suchet or some of the wonderful older movie adaptations of Christie's novels, there's a streaming service that has a whole slew of sleuth stories courtesy of Christie. The streaming service BritBox, which features the best in British TV and film, has a whole Agatha Christie collection that's worth checking out for any murder mystery fan.
BritBox has a killer Agatha Christie collection
If you're looking to spend a cozy afternoon with Christie mysteries, there are plenty to choose from on BritBox. There are a bunch of classics, like Guy Hamilton's "Evil Under the Sun" from 1982, which stars Peter Ustinov as Poirot and is easily among the best Christie adaptations, and "The Mirror Crack'd" from 1982, which starred "Murder She Wrote" actor Angela Lansbury as Miss Marple opposite Elisabeth Taylor playing movie star Marina Gragg. (As you can see in the image above, that film also features future James Bond himself Pierce Brosnan as an actor who plays Taylor's character's lover in a movie within the movie!)
The services also features Agatha Christie BritBox originals, including "Agatha Christie's Towards Zero" starring Anjelica Huston and a series adaptation of "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?" from Hugh Laurie, starring Lucy Boynton and Will Poulter, along with the entirety of the "Agatha Christie's Poirot" series and "Agatha Christie's Marple." While the Kenneth Branagh Poirot adaptations are absent and there are a few missing shows and movies, like the unwatchable "The Wasp's Nest," there's really no better streaming service than BritBox for getting your Agatha Christie fix. And when you've run out of Christie adaptations to watch, there are plenty of other great British mystery and detective shows on the service, including "Sherlock," starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and "Luther," starring Idris Elba. It doesn't take a detective to figure out that BritBox is the place to go for your mystery TV and movie-watching needs.