A Steven Spielberg Hero Gave Us The First Ever Movie Video Game

We're about to see a heck of lot more video game movies. The superhero genre, which proved to be Hollywood's most powerful weapon in wrenching kids away from their iPads and YouTube for more than a decade, is waning. Meanwhile, the industry continues its struggle to adapt to the streaming age in a pandemic era where people are really only attending the multiplex for event films. But with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" becoming one of the highest-grossing films ever and "A Minecraft Movie" also crushing it at the box office, it seems video games are the new superheroes (the biggest bomb of 2024, "Borderlands," notwithstanding).

"Five Nights at Freddy's," the "Sonic" movies, and even "Fallout" and "The Last of Us" on the TV side of things. This is the new era we find ourselves in, where video game IP becomes the new font for all Hollywood's ideas. But this is very much the reverse of how things have worked since video games became a thing. Prior to this burgeoning golden age of video game movie adaptations, studios and filmmakers would provide the IP, which game developers would then do their best to translate into a decent licensed product.

Such a system produced some truly great games but also resulted in some of the worst licensed products ever made. Case in point: the "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" game. One of the earliest licensed video game adaptations, this blunder based on Steven Spielberg's classic has lived in infamy ever since its 1982 debut. Naturally, Atari has had to bear the brunt of the blame for its failure. Meanwhile, Spielberg can at least rest easy knowing that he was not only responsible for kicking off the entire licensed video game movie adaptation system, but that the first game based on one of his films was actually quite good.

