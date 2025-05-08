Andor Season 2 Had To Scrap One 'Horror' Episode With A Beloved Star Wars Character

This article contains spoilers for "Andor."

As "Andor" season 2 barrels towards its inevitable conclusion and sets a new high water mark for "Star Wars" in the process, it'd be understandable for viewers to assume that creator Tony Gilroy and his writing team managed to pull off a heist of their own. After all, this is a season that has gotten away with depicting the Ghorman massacre in all its harrowing brutality, along with a dozen sequences and concepts that we've simply never seen from this franchise before. If any movie or series represented the idea of unfettered creative freedom within this beloved story about a galaxy far, far away ... it'd be this one, right?

Well, we now know that's only mostly true. Even the best and most acclaimed series in all of "Star Wars" had to make a few concessions along the way. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gilroy opened up about one particular path that he had to divert from during the writing process of this second and final season. As we saw in the latest batch of episodes, Diego Luna's Cassian Andor makes off with the mangled body of the Imperial enforcer droid that turns out to be K-2SO, the most stubborn and difficult (yet fan-favorite) member of "Rogue One" voiced by Alan Tudyk. That origin story for the inseparable pair felt like a clever bit of retconned backstory, but it could've been very different had the show's creative team followed the original plan.

As Gilroy explained, his brother Dan (known for 2014's "Nightcrawler") scripted another way for Cassian and K2 to cross paths — and it would've taken the series in a much more overtly horrorifying direction:

"Dan Gilroy wrote an amazing, entirely self-contained episode that was episode 209. It was an amazing episode that was like a horror movie."

So, what happened to force such a drastic change of plans? Well, it's the same issue that has befallen many an ambitious writer since the dawn of storytelling itself. Money, as it turns out, proved to be the fly in the ointment.