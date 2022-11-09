Andor VFX Producer And Supervising Sound Editor Tell Us About Creating The Eye Of Aldhani And More [Exclusive Interview]

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

What leapt out to me with "Andor" is just how tactile it feels — so real, so grounded. It doesn't seem like it's written with these big, extravagant, blockbuster-sized set pieces in mind. Are those more rewarding for you and your VFX team to do, or do you prefer layering in these subtle little VFX touches here and there that viewers might not even know was actually created by your team?

Falls: No, it's a combination, really, of both. I love both. And there's good reason, in terms of the storytelling aspect of it, of why we would approach something from the more spectacle side versus the more subtle side. And with "Andor" in particular, Tony [Gilroy]'s vision was very specific in wanting to immerse the viewer in what's happening with our characters and getting on the ground with them, getting that feeling and sense of the worldbuilding that's being created. And so our approach followed suit. We've got a number of scenes and shots and sets that the visual effects team have built that are very subtle and just add a nice touch and flair and feeling to what you're seeing. And then you've got the larger sets and larger pieces that are necessitated by visual effects.

But we're focusing on the storytelling moments and making sure that every effect that we're doing, every — I mean, the show is so focused in every aspect, really, that everything has a purpose, everything has a meaning. And so our visual effects shots follow suit in that same strategy.

Coruscant, I really love talking about, because that's a very heavily CG environment. It has to be, it's a world we don't know, or it's a world that doesn't exist, so we have to create it. And yet, in the same vein, the way that we've approached it with Tony is that it still could be any other city that somebody could go visit. So our brief from Tony was always, "Treat it like it's any other city. Don't make a big spectacle or glamorize a CG component of the city," because you wouldn't do that in a real city. And that really was the approach that we took over the course of the series in terms of all of our shot decision-making.

So for a shot in Coruscant where we've got somebody walking, it's like, well, the city is ancillary to that storytelling moment, but it gives us the world that we're in. And so we then take that approach to everywhere we visit, whether it be Ferrix, or Aldhani, or Narkina, wherever we're at, so that we're adding and building to it. That addition that we're able to provide from a visual sense is really the most of fulfilling for me.