The 2025 Action-Packed Sniper Movie That's Killing It On Netflix

Back in 2023, two films from a franchise you'd probably never heard of hit the Netflix Top 10: "Sniper: Assassin's End" and "Sniper: Ultimate Kill." These movies constitute just a small part of a long-running saga that began with 1993's "Sniper," a Tom Berenger actioner that created a sprawling direct-to-video franchise that now comprises 11 films. Even though Berenger departed after the third instalment, Sony has been churning out "Sniper" movies with alarming consistency ever since 1993.

Berenger played Master Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Beckett, an elite sharpshooter who in "Sniper" loses his partner Doug Papich (Aden Young) on a mission in Panama. Papich is replaced by another sniper in the form of Richard Miller (Billy Zane), who is Beckett's superior but has nowhere near his subordinate's level of real-world experience. The pair is then forced to work together as they embark on a mission to kill Panamanian rebel Miguel Alvarez (Frederick Miragliotta). Ever since, the "Sniper" movies have become something almost unrecognizable from the original film, which was met with lukewarm reviews and made around just $18 million at the box office. Chad Michael Collins took over for the fourth movie, "Sniper: Reloaded," playing Beckett's estranged son, Gunnery Sergeant Brandon Beckett, and became the new face of the "Sniper" saga. He has been with the franchise ever since, representing a constant for the series as it has shifted tone multiple times and even seen Berenger return for several sequels.

If you're interested or just confused by the whole thing, here's a list of the current "Sniper" movies: "Sniper" (1993), "Sniper 2" (2002), "Sniper 3" (2004), "Sniper: Reloaded" (2011), "Sniper: Legacy" (2014), "Sniper: Ghost Shooter" (2016), "Sniper: Ultimate Kill" (2017), "Sniper: Assassin's End" (2020), "Sniper: Rogue Mission" (2022), "Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team" (2023), and "Sniper: The Last Stand" (2025)."

Following the previous Netflix success of "Sniper: Assassin's End" and "Sniper: Ultimate Kill," and the Netflix dominance of Clint Eastwood's controversial sniper movie "American Sniper" this year, "Sniper: The Last Stand" has now proven to be yet another streaming hit, rising up the Netflix charts with the top spot in its sight.