Tom Hardy's Netflix Movie Havoc Has Been Dethroned By This German Action Thriller

While "Exterritorial" isn't getting the best reviews (it currently holds a 5.8 rating on IMDb, and only 42% of Rotten Tomatoes viewers liked it), it does have the kind of premise that grabs hold of you if you happen to catch a teaser for it on the Netflix home page. From the Angelina Jolie-led historical film "Changeling" to Jodie Foster's "Flightplan," stories about moms fighting tooth and nail to recover their lost kids – often with very little help from the systems designed to help them – have long-since been a staple of the thriller genre. According to Decider's John Serba, the movie is "a rough amalgam of political thriller 'Rendition' and 'John Wick'-derivative action movies like 'Extraction' and 'Atomic Blonde,'" but it mostly holds its own thanks to some punchy fight choreography.

"Zubert nurtures a realistic tone for a while, before inching away from the verisimilitude of a more realistic conspiracy thriller with every passing roundhouse, chokehold and armbar," Serba writes. Based on reviews from critics and viewers alike, it seems your opinion on the film might come down to how much ridiculousness you're willing to endure for the sake of watching a strong woman beat up a bunch of bad guys. Still, it's always great to see a non-English language film top the streaming charts, proving (as Netflix in particular often has before) that subtitles are, as Bong Joon-Ho once said, simply the "one-inch tall barrier" standing between audiences and a whole new world of movies.

"Exterritorial" is led in the streaming viewership rankings by two other action films. In addition to "Havoc" (another unrealistic action-thriller directed by "The Raid" filmmaker Gareth Evans), "The Equalizer 2" also made the Netflix top 10 as of Monday, May 5, 2025. The Denzel Washington-led film made bank at the box office when it was initially released in 2018, but we won't know whether or not "Havoc" and "Exterritorial" could've followed the same lucrative path since Netflix has a tendency to keep its movies on the small screen.

You can catch all three films — as well as other current chart-toppers like the "Twilight" saga and the Tina Fey-Amy Poehler comedy "Sisters" — on Netflix now.