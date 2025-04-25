Havoc Director Gareth Evans Knows The Movie's Shootouts Are Unrealistic, But There's A Logic To Them [Exclusive]

"Havoc," the new action film from writer/director Gareth Evans, has been on /Film's most anticipated movies of the year list for about four years. When we first learned Tom Hardy would be teaming up with the filmmaker behind "The Raid" for a movie about a journey into a corrupt underworld, we were thrilled. But thanks to Covid, the strikes, and some good old fashioned scheduling issues, it's taken much longer than we expected to actually see the movie. The film is finally on Netflix as of today, and while your mileage may vary on how it turned out as a whole (you can read /Film's full review of "Havoc" here), action junkies will almost certainly be enthralled by several of the movie's incredible setpieces — despite the bullet count not always exactly matching up with what you see on screen.

I recently caught up with Evans to talk to him about designing those setpieces, including the climactic confrontation that takes place at Walker (Tom Hardy)'s fishing shack. As you might expect from a high-octane action thriller, shots begin flying fast and furious as characters converge on the location, and the whole place and several villains are absolutely shredded by the time the final blast rings out.

"What was really fun about that sequence was the design aspect, because along with Jude Poyer, my stunt coordinator, we scrutinize every sequence, and we scrutinize every little beat of it," Evans told me. "Not just in terms of camera and edit points and the action itself, but also where things come from. So we knew that we were paying homage to John Woo and Ringo Lam and Johnny To with this film, but when it came to the gunplay in that fishing shack, we knew that we were going to slightly exaggerate how many bullets could be fit within the mag."

