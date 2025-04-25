How Havoc Director Gareth Evans Created The Movie's Biggest, Wildest Action Setpieces [Exclusive Interview]

There's a shot that kicks off the opening car chase where the camera does this whip-pan from left to right, and then it speeds down the street and up and around the truck. That movement is so fast and drops you in so quickly, and when I was watching it in the moment, it felt like a unique shot in the realm of cinematic car chases. I was wondering if originality is something that you're striving for when you're designing a scene like that.

Advertisement

Yeah, 100%. It's like you'll have seen a million car chases in action movies. I've seen a million car chases in action movies. And I'm always trying to find something, regardless of whether it's a car chase or even a fight sequence, I'm always trying to find some new shot idea, or some new way of presenting something that makes it feel fresh, that makes it feel new. So yeah, that was a key component. I'm glad you picked up from that opening shot, because it also serves the purpose of throwing us into a place in the city at a time, and literally making the audience feel like we're having to play catch up with a story that traditionally might've had a whole lot of set up and preamble before the truck chase happened. So we're in the middle of a pursuit, and eventually we're going to figure out why and who is involved, but not yet. So I wanted to drag the audience by the scruff of their neck into that sequence. So that was one way of achieving that.

Advertisement

But yeah, it's similar to when we did "The Raid 2," we did the car chase, and I knew I didn't have the budget to do something that was a "Fast and Furious" film. I couldn't crash through 10 different vehicles in a storefront. So it was, "All right, how do I make these six or seven cars sustain me over the entire sequence?" And it became, "Oh, fighting with vehicles. Chipping away at them the way that we chip away at bodies in these martial arts set pieces." So it was always trying to find the unusual, always trying to find the unique secret sauce for a sequence and then lean in on that.

So speaking of designing set pieces, the club scene in this movie is just totally insane, man. I imagined for any scene like that, you just take it piece by piece until it all comes together. But were there any aspects of it or any specific sections that were especially tough to film in that scene?

All of it. [laughs] It was challenging. I think weirdly, one of the biggest strains on that sequence, I had my art department — they built us an entire nightclub from scratch for that sequence. That was built in a soundstage. And me being me at my worst and most self-indulgent, we decided to design a set piece that was set in a nightclub that would also have a little mezzanine horseshoe floor to it that would go all the way around the club. So then there were engineering implications that come along with building that, because they had to also support all of our bodies and weight of the people on top, as well as crew.

Advertisement

But then just to make matters even worse, I decided I wanted to have a glass floor section, purely so I could do two gags. But the one that was probably the biggest strain was I wanted to be able to take the camera underneath the glass floor, but to start up above. So that required the art department to lift one section of glass floor out, and then put it back in, which required two hours worth of prep time before we could shoot it. And then we shot that shot all for the sake of six seconds of screen time. It felt important when we designed it. [laughs] I realized how much of the circus has to move just because of my idiot brain that came up with that stupid idea, so yeah.