The Raid Director's New Action Movie With Tom Hardy Takes Over Netflix's Top Charts

Tom Hardy is an actor with plenty of pedigree when it comes to intense action. From his roles as Max Rockatansky in 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road" and Eddie Brock/Venom in the "Venom" film trilogy to his multiple collaborations with Christopher Nolan, he's a reliable hand whenever a project calls for a glowering character with a nigh-endless capacity for violence. Meanwhile, thanks to his Indonesian martial arts crime thrillers "The Raid" and "The Raid 2," Gareth Evans has established himself as a filmmaker who's extremely adept at making glowering characters with a nigh-endless capacity for violence clash with each other in entertaining ways.

Combine these two luminaries and Netflix, and you get "Havoc," the hyper-violent shoot 'em up that the streaming platform dropped on April 25, 2025. The premise of a Hardy-Evans team-up seems like a promise for a good time, and its audience has clearly been ready for it. In fact, according to FlixPatrol, "Havoc" has come to dominate Netflix's Top 10 list in the U.S. as of April 28, "Havoc." It's now sitting comfortably at the top spot above the likes of Charles Martin Smith's doggy adventure "A Dog's Way Home," the Dutch Apple Store crime drama "iHostage," and Clint Eastwood's controversial 2014 biographical war drama "American Sniper." Even Gru and the Minions are no match for Evans and Hardy, with "Despicable Me 4" having been knocked down to fifth place as it continues its longstanding run atop the Netflix charts.

