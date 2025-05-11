10 Worst Adult Swim Shows Of All Time

In 2001, something strange happened to Cartoon Network. When the night came, cartoons for children ended and a new crop of animated series aimed at adults took over. The kiddie pool had gone to bed, and it was time for Adult Swim.

The programming block began with an eclectic mix of absurdist shows, like "Space Ghost Coast to Coast" and "Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law," which continue to be some of the best Adult Swim shows ever. It may throw in a live-action series like "The Eric Andre Show" once in a while, but most importantly, Adult Swim remains one of the few places still making dangerous TV. It's not afraid to take some big swings, and while that can lead to a bonafide hit that wiggles out of the underground into the mainstream, not every offering turns out to be a success.

It's hard coming up with a list of the worst Adult Swim shows because so many of its programs are experimental and often comedic. Everyone's comedic tastes will differ, so something that's painfully unfunny to one person could be utterly hilarious to another. It may also help to watch some of the shows on this list while under the influence of some kind of substance, but when stone cold sober, these shows leave a lot to be desired.

Try not to take anything here too seriously, but from someone who's watched Adult Swim when he was far too young, these are the worst Adult Swim shows.