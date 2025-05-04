The Bones Actor You Likely Forgot Guest-Starred On The Simpsons

There was a time when "The Simpsons" was a truly subversive and effective satire — a time when Fox was little more than a running joke for the show's writers, who took every opportunity to bash the network, ultimately leading to an absurd scenario in which Fox almost sued itself over a "Simpsons" joke. By 2009, however, that endlessly entertaining antagonism seemed to have dissipated somewhat, with Fox shoehorning its longest-running series into other shows as a celebration of its 20th year on air. Things had seemingly only gotten worse on that front by the time Emily Deschanel appeared on the series.

Her scene in "Bart's Not Dead" sees Deschanel reading for the part of Marge, but not before Homer manages to mention "Bones," asking whether any of the actual bones from the show still had meat on them and enquiring about where he might find them. Already, then, the scene was off to a rocky start, but as it goes on it just becomes a lesser version of a classic gag "Simpsons" fans had seen done better so many times before.

Homer being a clown is just part of the character's charm, but there are certain scenes that have taken his cognitive sluggishness to absurd levels that remain classic moments in the history of the series. I'm thinking of the time in season 5 when the Simpsons family went into witness protection and exasperated FBI agents tried repeatedly to make Homer accept his new identity as Mr. Thompson by addressing him as such, only for Homer to consistently misunderstand ("I think he's talking to you"). In Deschanel's "Simpsons" scene, we see this same joke replayed, wherein Homer can't understand what acting is, and asks the actor to raise her foot and arm while acting, only to repeatedly interpret her words as if she were talking to him directly. Much like the time Banksy created a controversial "Simpsons" couch gag that essentially just recycled a joke from an earlier episode about underpaid Asian animators, Deschanel's interaction with Homer just served as a reminder of how the show had run out of ideas.

Not that any of this was the actor's fault. If anything, it's a shame she didn't guest star on the show during an earlier season when "Bones" was still on-air.