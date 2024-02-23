Bones Placed A Simpsons Reference In The Back Of One Season 5 Episode

"The Simpsons" will turn 35 in 2024 — and like just about any other Millennial, it celebrated becoming a legal adult (with "The Simpsons Movie" in 2007) blissfully unaware of the obstacles awaiting in its future, had a proper quarter-life crisis (what else would you call the 2014 "Family Guy"/"Simpsons" crossover? I kid, I kid), and now Disney owns its childhood. Entire empires have risen and fallen since the series began in 1989, and a whole lot of TV shows with them. In point of fact, when the animated institution turned 20 in 2009, a fellow Fox series called "Bones" was only just entering its fifth season, with no idea it was less than halfway done.

To celebrate the occasion, Fox announced it would be paying "homarge" (hey, far be it from me to slam someone else for making an eye-roll-inducing pun) to "The Simpsons" with an on-air scavenger hunt from November 9 -13, 2009. Never one to pass up an opportunity to goose its ratings, the network encouraged its viewers to tune into other Fox series that week and hunt for Easter eggs nodding to Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, Maggie, and the many other residents of Springfield. Those who found some could then log into the official Fox website and compete for a variety of daily prizes.

"Bones," a show that was usually game for shenanigans, joined the party with season 5, episode 7, "The Dwarf in the Dirt." This chapter saw the dynamic duo of Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) investigating the suspicious death of one Bryce DaFonte, a little person who wrestled under the byname "The Iron Leprechaun." At one point, Booth even begrudgingly climbs into the squared circle and faces off against another little person ... because, of course, "Bones" couldn't resist going there.