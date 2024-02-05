Jesus Saves – And Also Helped A Terrible Weekend At The Box Office

Not to sound like a broken record, but it was, once again, a pretty quiet weekend at the box office. Director Matthew Vaughn's "Agrylle" topped the charts with a modest $18 million (which was sadly below industry projections) and, quite frankly, that isn't going to be enough to keep theaters afloat until the slate improves in March. But amid the unfortunate slowness of the weekend, a savior emerged in the form of Jesus. Yes, that very same Jesus. And it's not the first time he's come to the rescue in recent months.

Angel Studios released the first three episodes of "The Chosen" season 4 in theaters over the weekend in partnership with Fathom Events. It paid off: The target audience indeed showed up for the cinematic, episodic look at the life of Jesus Christ, with the release pulling in just shy of $6 million over the weekend. Over its full four days of release, this batch of episodes pulled in $7.3 million. That was good enough to take the number two spot on the charts above Jason Statham's "The Beekeeper" ($5.2 million), which is now in its fourth week of release.

Amazingly, this is not even close to the first time that "The Chosen" has helped prop up the box office. Last year over this very same weekend, the season 3 finale of the show was screened in theaters and pulled in $3.64 million, even as M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin" and "80 for Brady" arrived. To date, the various screenings of the show's episodes have pulled in nearly $40 million at the domestic box office. That's not bad for a show that people can watch from the comfort of home — especially considering that next to no mainstream ad dollars are spent to promote these showings.