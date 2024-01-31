Can Matthew Vaughn's Argylle Rescue The Box Office?

Things are bleak right now at the box office. January only had a few wide-release movies led by "The Beekeeper" and "Mean Girls" to help keep theaters afloat. There's been a significant downturn in ticket sales and the industry can ill-afford such things after the pandemic decimated theater owners. So, who is coming to the rescue? The hope is that it will be Matthew Vaughn with his latest spy flick, "Argylle." Whether or not audiences will turn up in a meaningful way for the original blockbuster remains to be seen.

The film hails from Apple Original Films and will eventually make its way to Apple TV+. Fortunately, much like "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Napoleon" before it, Apple is giving this one a wide theatrical release, with Universal Pictures handling distribution. In the early going, the numbers appear to be so-so for this one. "Argylle" is currently expected to open between $20 and $30 million this weekend, per Box Office Pro. That would be a marked improvement over what's been going on recently, but it's not the blockbuster shot in the arm the industry is hoping for. To that end, Deadline recently reported that the film is expected to open "in the teens," which would be an even less spectacular debut.

Given that its only direct competition is Lionsgate's "Scrambled," which is expected to open in the $2 to $5 million range, Vaughn's big-budget comedic spy thriller will easily win the day. It's just a matter of whether or not that's going to be enough to move the needles for theaters for a couple of weeks until "Bob Marley: One Love" and "Madame Web" open on Valentine's Day. In fairness, Focus Features does have "Lisa Frankenstein" due out on February 9 but that horror/comedy doesn't seem poised to light the box office on fire either. These are indeed dark times.