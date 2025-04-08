A behind-the-scenes documentary from 1999 actually features Nelson Shin and some of his team members, providing a glimpse at the office in which the Akom staff worked. It hardly resembles the dungeon depicted in Banksy's extended couch gag, though at one point we see the main floor of the studio where workers painted an average of 100 cells a day and worked from 10 am to 6.30 pm (still no soldiers in sight, though). In the clip, Shin also acknowledges that Hollywood turned to Korean animators in the 1980s "because of the high wage problems in Hollywood at that time," which is partly what Banksy was highlighting with his gloomy vignette.

But while his depiction of a dungeon full of enslaved drones might well have been aiming for humor through exaggeration, the artist is also known for his defiant anti-capitalist, anti-corporate style, which doesn't exactly make for the most hilarious "gag." Banksy has often been described as using "dark humor" in his work to highlight societal issues, but there are those who don't really find much funny about his work. As Mof Gimmers at HecklerSpray put it following the episode's airing, "He's the art-world's Bono, constantly asking us to look at ourselves like we're brain-dead scum."

All of which is to say that it was sort of funny and subversive for "The Simpsons" to poke fun at its own network for using cheap labor in season 4, but 18 years later the "dark humor" of Banksy's extended nightmare vision just didn't really land, and as the couch gag goes on and on hard to tell what exactly what the purpose of it all is — especially when you have Korean animators essentially saying "er, actually we're all good."

As Time notes, the bleak sweatshop of Banksy's couch gag actually calls to mind North Korea where, "in the capital of Pyongyang, a state-run animation studio, SEK Studio, has been grinding away at many European and Chinese cartoons since 1997." SEK reportedly worked on "The Simpsons Movie," but doesn't appear to be a regular contributor to episodes. Still, it can't be said that Banksy's contribution to "The Simpsons" didn't prompt discussion, and in that sense he probably accomplished what he set out to do, while simultaneously making the case for abolishing couch gags altogether. As such, he's probably not going to be remembered as one of the best guests to ever contribute to "The Simpsons."