The 10 Best The Simpsons Couch Gags

When people tune into "The Simpsons," there are a few things they expect: social commentary, everyone staying the same age, and couch gags. Since the show's first season, audiences get to see the titular family arrive home and then sit down on their brown couch in some humorous fashion. At first, the gags were simple, like the couch falling apart as soon as they sit down. But after over three decades on the air, "The Simpsons" has needed to up the ante by getting more surreal and complex, like Homer going through a portal and winding up in "Bob's Burgers."

Sadly, anyone who watches a new "Simpsons" episode may be dismayed to find that the couch gag has largely gone away. Season 36's "Shoddy Heat" may have answered how Homer has never lost his job, but the story just starts, which feels... wrong. Couch gags still pop up every so often, but they're becoming fewer and farther between. That means we need to cherish every new couch gag we get.

Even if "The Simpsons" never does another couch gag, which we pray isn't the case, it's worth it to appreciate what we've gotten so far. Here are the best "Simpsons" couch gags in the show's history, mostly due to their sheer elaborateness or getting an amazing guest animator to come aboard.