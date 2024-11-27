Fox Almost Sued Itself Over A Controversial Joke On The Simpsons

One of the central contradictions behind the Fox media empire was pointed out by Lisa Simpson in the 2007 "Simpsons" episode "You Kent Always Say What You Want." She asks, "One thing I've always wondered: how can Fox News be so conservative when the Fox network keeps airing raunchy shows? They don't fit together."

Replace "raunchy" with "liberal" and you've got the more interesting question. Fox shows like "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy" are largely written by people with liberal sensibilities, whereas the Fox News side of the company has always been heavily right-wing, teaching its audience to fear and hate liberals and to never trust any news network outside of its own.

The contradiction works both ways: for the "Simpsons" writers, how do they make peace with helping such a conservative network make money? This is something that "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane has publicly struggled with; he tweeted in 2021 that he wished "Family Guy" didn't have to air on the Fox network. For both "Family Guy" and "The Simpsons," their way of coping with their unavoidable complicity with the worst news network in the world is to make fun of Fox as much as possible and dare the network to do something about it.

The "Simpsons" joke that nearly broke the camel's back was season 14's "Mr. Spritz Goes to Washington," where the Simpson family tries to get the lonely Krusty the Clown elected to Congress in order to stop airplanes from flying right over their house. Krusty runs as a Republican, and his campaign is boosted by a debate he takes part in that's hosted by Fox News. Not only is the debate moderator clearly in the tank for Krusty, but there's also a rolling news ticker on the bottom of the screen with nonstop headlines like "Study: 92% of Democrats are Gay," "Oil Slicks Found to Keep Seals Young, Supple," and "Do Democrats Cause Cancer?"

In an interview not long after with the National Public Radio (via Independent), "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening explained, "Fox said they would sue the show. And we called their bluff because we didn't think Rupert Murdoch would pay for Fox to sue itself. We got away with it." He later added, "But now Fox has a new rule that we can't do those little fake news crawls on the bottom of the screen in a cartoon because it might confuse the viewers into thinking it's real news."