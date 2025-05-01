Overhyped Sci-Fi Movies That Were Never Released

The Star Trek movie that Quentin Tarantino never made is both the most fascinating "what if?" on this list and the most obviously unmakeable. The acclaimed director first discussed his interest in the project in 2017, pitching an angle that would essentially adapt the "Original Series" episode "A Piece of the Action," which is set on a planet that mirrors Depression-era American mob land. That certainly sounds like a natural fit for the guy who made "Pulp Fiction," but at the same time, it's such a limiting context for a theatrical "Star Trek" film that it's not surprising Paramount chose to go in different directions after the Chris Pine Trek films finished up.

There was also the issue of rating. According to screenwriter Mark L. Smith, who worked with Tarantino on the tentative project, the movie would have been very much in the style of his past work, right down to the violence and language. "I think his vision was just to go hard," Smith told Collider in 2023. "It was a hard R. It was going to be some 'Pulp Fiction' violence. Not a lot of the language, we saved a couple things for just special characters to kind of drop that into the Star Trek world, but it was just really the edginess and the kind of that Tarantino flair, man, that he was bringing to it."

In the end, according to Smith, it wasn't a clash of styles that pushed Tarantino away from the idea, but the same thing that's made him give up on various projects over the years — his honestly pretentious obsession with creating a perfect, 10-film oeuvre. "I remember we were talking, and he goes, 'If I can just wrap my head around the idea that Star Trek could be my last movie, the last thing I ever do. Is this how I want to end it?'" Smith told Collider. Maybe ol' Quentin could learn a thing or two from the Ridley Scotts of the world.

